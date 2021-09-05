Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021: 190 vacancies for Specialist Officers announced, check details here

New Delhi: Bank of Maharashtra has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to the post of Specialist Officer in various disciplines in Scale I and II. A total of 190 vacancies have been notified.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the bank’s officials website bankofmaharashtra.in. The last date to apply is September 19. The application process had started on September 1.

“Bank is looking forward to augmenting agriculture sector, strengthening cyber security, impregnable legal services and emulating techno-savvy systems in tandem,” the bank’s recruitment notification read.

The candidate should be proficient in computers, good in inter-personal communication skills, analytical skills and drafting skills

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021 - Vacancy details:

Agriculture Field Officer – 100 vacancies

Security Officer - 10 vacancies

Law Officer – 10 vacancies

HR/ Personnel Officer 10 vacancies

IT Support Administrator (various technologies) – 60 vacancies

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021 - Pay Scale:

Scale – I: Rs. 36000 – (1490/7) - 46430 – (1740/2) – 49910 –(1990/7)- 63840

Scale – II: Rs. 48170 – (1740/1) - 49910 – (1990/10) – 69810

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021 - Selection Procedure:

The candidates shall be required to appear for online examination to be conducted through IBPS. The successful candidates shall be called for interview. The allocation of marks for online examination and interview is each of 100 only, which will be converted into 60:40. The minimum cut-off marks for online examination, interview and the final selection shall be 50% for UR / EWS and 45% for SC / ST / OBC / PwBD.

