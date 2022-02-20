हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab polls

Punjab Polls: For us, he has already become the CM, says Bhagwant Mann's mother

Bhagwant Mann's mother's compliment for his son comes as Punjab goes for polling on all 117 seats today.

Punjab Polls: For us, he has already become the CM, says Bhagwant Mann&#039;s mother
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: "By god's grace, everyone loves him. For us, he has already become the CM. People love him," said Harpal Kaur, mother of Bhagwant Mann who is the CM candidate from AAP in poll-bound Punjab.

Replying to mother's compliments AAP CM candidate for Punjab, Mann said, " If a mother has said this, what else does one want." Bhagwant Mann's mother's compliment for his son comes as Punjab goes for polling on all 117 seats today.

The single-phase election in Punjab will seal the fate of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women.  As many as 2,14,99,804 voters, including 1,02,00,996 women will cast the vote from 8 am till 6 pm.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
Punjab pollsPunjab assembly elections 2022Bhagwant Mann
