Punjab Polls: For us, he has already become the CM, says Bhagwant Mann's mother

New Delhi: "By god's grace, everyone loves him. For us, he has already become the CM. People love him," said Harpal Kaur, mother of Bhagwant Mann who is the CM candidate from AAP in poll-bound Punjab.

Replying to mother's compliments AAP CM candidate for Punjab, Mann said, " If a mother has said this, what else does one want." Bhagwant Mann's mother's compliment for his son comes as Punjab goes for polling on all 117 seats today.

The single-phase election in Punjab will seal the fate of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women. As many as 2,14,99,804 voters, including 1,02,00,996 women will cast the vote from 8 am till 6 pm.

(With ANI inputs)

