The Bhagwan led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has stopped the telecast of Zee News hindi channel in the state. The black out of the media group comes without any formal notice by the Punjab government. Zee News' viewers in Punjab have confirmed that they are unable to access the channel. Our viewers termed Mann government's decision as 'dictatorial' and likened it to ban on the press during emergency.

ZEE NEWS has always done journalism based on facts. As the oldest channel in the country, we understand our responsibility towards the people. The Mann government's action comes amidst our coverage of the Punjab Lok Sabha elections where we raised the issues of the people and highlighted the shortcomings of the government.

The same thing happened during the Emergency. Then the government collapsed. Whenever there has been an attempt to suppress the fourth pillar of democracy... the result has not been good.

No matter how hard Arvind Kejriwal or Bhagwant Mann try, Zee News will continue to show the truth. The reality of people like Kejriwal, who cannot face the truth, will continue to reach the people. The people of Punjab are with Zee News.