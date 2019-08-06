Rahul Gandhi claims Kashmir’s mainstream political leaders jailed, calls it unconstitutional

Continuing his attack on the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that the "mainstream political leaders" of Kashmir have been jailed at secret locations and called it "unconstitutional & undemocratic".

Taking to Twitter, the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad constituency called the move short-sighted and foolish, adding that this "will allow terrorists to fill the leadership vacuum created by the Centre". He sought the release of the imprisoned leaders.

Kashmir’s mainstream political leaders have been jailed at secret locations. This is unconstitutional & undemocratic. It’s also short sighted and foolish because it will allow terrorists to fill the leadership vaccum created by GOI. The imprisoned leaders must be released. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019

Earlier, breaking his silence on the issue, Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The Gandhi scion accused the government of “unilaterally tearing apart J&K”.

The Congress leader said that “this nation is made by its people, not plots of land”, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government had abused executive power.

Rahul Gandhi also targeted the government over the detention of Jammu and Kashmir leaders, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, warning of “grave implications for our national security”.

“National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security,” read the tweet by the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad constituency.

Gandhi's reaction came amid a fierce debate on the issue in Lok Sabha, with members of the BJP and opposition parties, including the Congress, sparring over the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill.

The Congress attack inside the House was led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who cited the Shimla agreement and the Lahore declaration, and said that government must explain if the issue in question is internal or bilateral one.

Congress MP Manish Tewari also took on the government over the issue, saying it is was former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru who made Kashmir an integral part of the country. The Congress accused the government of unilaterally taking a decision on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack was, however, dismissed by Home Minister Amit Shah, who asked the grand old party if it wanted intervention by the United Nations in Kashmir. When the issue of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir was raised by Congress MPs, an aggressive Shah hit back saying, “Jaan bhi de denge (We will sacrifice our lives)”.

The Home Minister further said that whenever he mentions Jammu and Kashmir in the House, it includes the PoK and Aksai Chin areas.