हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Vishwesha Teertha Swami

Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Vishwesha Teertha Swami
File Photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the demise of Vishwesha Teertha Swami who passed away earlier in the day.

"I am sorry to hear of the passing of Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji of Pejawara Matha, Udupi. My condolences to all his followers around the world. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet.

Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday.

Announcing the sad demise of the revered seer, Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat said, "Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away at Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too condoled the demise of Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami saying he will remain in hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light.

"Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti," Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister also said that he was blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Vishvesha Teertha Swami.

"I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers," the Prime Minister said in another tweet. 

Tags:
Rahul GandhiVishwesha Teertha SwamiCongressPejawara Matha
Next
Story

ISRO planning to launch satellite Aditya to study sun: PM Narendra Modi

Must Watch

PT7M34S

Babri masjid supporter's letter to PM Modi: There should be no delay in Ram Mandir's construction