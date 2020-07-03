Rahul Gandhi fires another salvo at LAC border stand-off, says 'Ladakhis claim China has occupied Indian land'

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 3) over Chinese intrusions at the Lnie of Actual Control (LAC), saying while Ladakhis claim that China has taken their land, the Prime Minister says otherwise. The former Congress President added that 'someone is lying'.

"Ladakhis say: China took our land. PM says: Nobody took our land. Obviously, someone is lying," he wrote on a Twitter. Gandhi also shared the voices of some Ladakhis in a video alleging that the Chinese have occupied Indian territory in Ladakh.

Rahul's latest salvo on the LAC border standoff came at a time when PM Modi visited Nimu, a forward location in Leh on Friday to interact with the personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

PM Modi was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat as he arrived in Leh at around 9.30 am. Modi was briefed on the Ladakh situation by senior Army officers.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier accused the Prime Minister of 'surrendering' Indian land to China and 'lying' on the border standoff issue.