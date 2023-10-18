Rahul Gandhi Fires Fresh Salvo On Adani, Alleges 'Over-Invoicing' Of Coal Imports

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday addressed a press conference in connection with a media report accusing the Adani group of over-invoicing in coal imports and fleecing people to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore in electricity rates. The former Congress chief cited a recent Financial Times report at the press conference which revealed that the Adani Group seemed to have imported billions of dollars of coal at prices much higher than the market value. Gandhi said that according to the report Adani doubled the price of coal from Indonesia to India and pocketed Rs 12,000 crore from “people’s money”.

Gandhi said that this overpricing of coal had a direct impact on electricity rates in the country and made the consumers pay more for their power bills. He also said that this story would have toppled any government in the world but no action was taken in India.

“Adani has full protection of the government, everyone knows which power is behind him,” he said. The opposition party has also been raising questions about the financial dealings of billionaire Gautam Adani’s Group after US research firm Hindenburg accused it of “irregularities” and charged it with stock price manipulation.

The Adani Group has refuted all the allegations made in the Hindenburg report and claimed that it had done nothing wrong. There was no response from the group on the fresh allegations.