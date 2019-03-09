Rahul Gandhi has no credibility in politics, is a 'habitual liar': Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah has said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has no credibility in the national politics and labelled him as a ''habitual liar.''

Hitting out at the Congress president, Amit Sah had on Friday accused him of making misleading statements and projecting the ruling party in a bad light.

Shah made these remarks about the Gandhi scion soon after Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing on behalf of the Centre, told the Supreme Court that documents pertaining to the Rafale deal were not stolen, but the photocopies of the same were illegally taken away.

"Rahul Gandhi and falsehood are synonyms of each other. In the series of lies, he has on Friday said that Rafale documents were stolen but now it has been proved that it didn't happen," Shah said in a series of tweets.

राहुल गाँधी आदतन झूठ बोलते हैं, आज भारतीय राजनीति में उनकी कोई विश्वसनीयता नहीं रही है।

वह केवल राफेल मामले में ही एक दर्जन से अधिक झूठ बोल चुके हैं। राफेल के दाम, फ्रांस के प्रधानमंत्री, मनोहर पर्रिकर से मुलाकात...सब पर झूठ बोला। और तो और, लोकतंत्र के मंदिर संसद में भी झूठ बोला। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) 8 March 2019

Shah's attack came soon after the A-G clarified before the top court that he had never said that the Rafale documents, that were published in a section of the media and used by the petitioners, were "stolen."

Responding to his statement, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter and quoted the AG as saying that he had never said that the Rafale documents were stolen.

She added all that he had told the top court was that the petitioners (Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan) in their application used "photocopies of the original" papers, deemed by the government.

Amit Shah further said that ''Rahul Gandhi`s lies are in public now'' and claimed that the Congress president has given several false statements on the Rafale issue in public.

"The people of the country have now understood the politics of lies of Rahul Gandhi. For them, Rahul Gandhi has become an instrument of entertainment," Shah said.

"Sometimes he lies about the foundation stone laying of the Ordnance Factory in Amethi, sometimes he lies about loan waiver..." he added.

कभी अमेठी में ऑर्डिनेंस फैक्ट्री के शिलान्यास को लेकर झूठ बोलते हैं, कभी कर्जामाफ़ी को लेकर झूठ बोलते हैं, कभी सिख दंगे में कांग्रेस की भूमिका को लेकर झूठ बोलते हैं, कभी डोकलाम के समय चीनी राजदूत से मिलने को लेकर झूठ बोलते हैं तो कभी फलों और सब्जियों के दाम को लेकर झूठ बोलते हैं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) 8 March 2019

It may be recalled that the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party has been attacking the Narendra Modi government of alleged wrongdoings and underhand dealings in the final stage of the Rafale fighter jet deal with France. Rahul Gandhi had demanded a JPC probe into the deal and accused the PM of helping his business friend Anil Ambani - whose firm is a partner in the Rafale deal.

(With Agency inputs)