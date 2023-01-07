Rajasthan ACB takes U-Turn, withdraws order prohibiting release of names of bribery accused

Jaipur: After facing criticism, the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan on Friday withdrew its order prohibiting release of photos and names of the accused involved in the cases of bribery. After direction by the state government, Additional DG of ACB Hemant Priyadarshy withdrew the order with immediate effect. "The order has been withdrawn," an official of the ACB said. The bureau on Wednesday asked its officials not to reveal names and photos of bribery case accused and suspects until they are convicted by court. Priyadarshy had issued the order shortly after getting the additional charge of ACB chief, inviting sharp reaction. Earlier on Thursday, Priyadarshy, said according to the guideline of the Supreme court, the name and photo of the accused cannot be publicised unless proven guilty. "There is a legal backup behind the order," he said.

Opposition BJP targeted the state government over the order, while questioning its intention. BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted a copy of the order and said the Congress is with the "corrupt and the corrupt is with the Congress".

Terming the order a 'Tughlaqi Farman', Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said the freedom of the press is being violated by the order. It has been passed to give protection to the corrupt, he alleged.