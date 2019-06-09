close

Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Couple hangs self to death after killing children

A couple allegedly committed suicide after killing their two children in Mal Ka Khera area of Bhilwara district in Rajasthan on Saturday.

Bhilwara: A couple allegedly committed suicide after killing their two children in Mal Ka Khera area of Bhilwara district in Rajasthan on Saturday.

According to police, the couple first killed the children and then hanged themselves from a ceiling fan. The deceased were identified as Suresh (30), his wife Ratni (25) and their children -- Payal and Yogesh, the police said.

"We found the bodies of Suresh and Ratni hanging from a ceiling fan, while their daughter aged four-and-a-half years and one-and-a-half-year-old son were lying on the floor," Mandal police station in-charge Gajendra Singh Naruka said.

The police said that their last rites were performed after postmortem was conducted of the four bodies. An investigation is being carried out to ascertain the cause behind the incident, they added. 
 

RajasthanBhilwaraCoupleSuicide
