Rajasthan government to impose night curfew in 8 cities; visitors told to carry COVID-19 negative report

Jaipur: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has announced on Sunday (March 21) that it has decided to impose night curfew in eight cities from Monday (March 21) onwards. They also made it mandatory for people visiting the state to carry a COVID-19 negative test report.

Officials said the night curfew will be imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara) from 11 pm to 5 am, they said.

The decisions were taken during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

It was decided that travellers coming to Rajasthan from other states will have to carry RT-PCR negative reports (not older than 72 hours) from March 25, news agency ANI reported.

If the RT-PCR test report of travellers are not negative, they would have to remain in quarantine for 15 days, officials said.

It was also decided that markets in urban local bodies will close by 10 pm.

Rajasthan on Saturday reported 445 fresh coronavirus cases, which pushed the state's infection count to 3,24,948, according to an official report by the state government.

Meanwhile, India recorded 43,846 new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,99,130.

Besides, 197 deaths were reported in a span 24 hours, the ministry said adding six states account for 86.8 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (92). Punjab follows with 38 daily deaths. Kerala reported 15 deaths.

Delhi reported over 800 coronavirus cases for the first time this year on Saturday, while two more people succumbed to the virus.