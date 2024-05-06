Rajasthan: MBBS Student Caught As Proxy Candidate, 5 Others Detained

New Delhi: During the medical entrance exam on Sunday in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, authorities detained an MBBS student who was posing as a NEET aspirant, along with five accomplices. Investigations unveiled a scheme orchestrated by the student's college peer, Ravi Meena, who allegedly extorted Rs 10 lakh from Rahul Gurjar, the genuine candidate.

At the exam center, Abhishek Gupta was caught impersonating Rahul Gurjar by vigilant invigilators who promptly alerted the police. Gupta confessed during initial questioning that he had five associates stationed in a car outside the examination venue, Master Adityendra School under the Mathura Gate police station area. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aklesh Kumar confirmed the detention of all involved parties and assured further investigative measures.

Aside from Gupta, Meena, and Gurjar, police identified the other detainees as Amit, Dayaram, and Suraj Singh. Concurrently, at a center in Sawai Madhopur, candidates sitting for the NEET-UG exam raised complaints regarding the distribution of question papers. Allegations surfaced that candidates who selected English as their medium received papers in Hindi and vice versa.

In response to parental outcry over alleged police brutality during protests, the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a public statement acknowledging an "incorrect distribution" of question papers by the center superintendent. Sadhna Parashar, Senior Director at NTA, emphasized the organization's commitment to fairness and announced proactive measures. Approximately 120 affected candidates are undergoing reexamination to ensure their academic pursuits remain unaffected by the incident.