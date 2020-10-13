Rajya Sabha election for 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to be held on November 9

New Delhi: Election to the 11 vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand will be held on November 9, said the Election Commission on Tuesday. Out of the 11 seats, 10 Rajya Sabha seats is in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh completing their tenure on November 25.

Actor-politician Raj Babbar's term as Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand also ends on November 25.

As per practice, counting of votes will take place on November 9 evening after polling.

The notification for the elections will be issued on October 20, the EC said.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh will also go for by-elections to 54 assembly seats on November 3