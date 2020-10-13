हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajya Sabha elections

Rajya Sabha election for 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to be held on November 9

Out of the 11 seats, 10 Rajya Sabha seats is in Uttar Pradesh and one is in Uttarakhand. Actor turned politician Raj Babbar will complete his term as Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand on November 25.

Rajya Sabha election for 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to be held on November 9

New Delhi: Election to the 11 vacant  Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand will be held on November 9, said the Election Commission on Tuesday. Out of the 11 seats, 10 Rajya Sabha seats is in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh completing their tenure on November 25.

Actor-politician Raj Babbar's term as Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand also ends on November 25.

As per practice, counting of votes will take place on November 9 evening after polling.

The notification for the elections will be issued on October 20, the EC said.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh will also go for by-elections to 54 assembly seats on November 3

Tags:
Rajya Sabha electionsUttar PradeshUttrakhand
Next
Story

Exclusive: Indian armed forces devise 'BR' plan to counter China and Pakistan
  • 71,75,880Confirmed
  • 1,09,856Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,75,44,120Confirmed
  • 10,77,082Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M57S

Hathras : CBI reached on spot for the investigation