हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
election

Rajya Sabha Election: Polls on 57 seats on June 10

The Election Commission also directed the Chief Secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that necessary Covid-19 containment measures are taken. 

Rajya Sabha Election: Polls on 57 seats on June 10

The Election Commission on Thursday announced that the elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 10.  The term of office of 57 members of the Council of States elected from 15 states is due to expire on their retirement between June-August 2022. The counting of votes will take place on the same day. 

Seats from Karnataka and Maharashtra vacated by Nirmala Sitharaman (BJP) and P Chidambaram (Congress) will also go for polls. The maximum number of seats fall in Uttar Pradesh i.e 11, and followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 6 seats each. The EC announced the Rajya Sabha election schedule on Thursday, May 12:

May 24: Notification will be issued
May 31: Last date of making nominations
June 1: Scrutiny of nominations
June 3: Last date for withdrawal of candidatures
June 10: Date of polling

The Election Commission also directed the Chief Secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that necessary Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for the conduct of the elections.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
electionRajya SabhaNirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramPM Modi
Next
Story

Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC rejects plea for opening 22 closed doors of Taj Mahal

Must Watch

PT2M38S

PM Modi says that our government is for the dignity of the poor