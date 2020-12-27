हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Ramdas Athawale now comes up with 'No Corona No' slogan amid new COVID-19 strain

Back in February, a video of Athawale, along with a Chinese diplomat and Buddhist monks chanting "Go corona, go corona" at a prayer meeting went viral on social media.

Ramdas Athawale now comes up with &#039;No Corona No&#039; slogan amid new COVID-19 strain
File Photo

Pune: Union minister Ramdas Athawale whose 'go corona, go' chant became a national sensation, on Sunday came out with a new slogan, 'No Corona', saying it was in response to the new strain of the novel coronavirus.

"I gave the 'Go Corona Go' slogan and the virus is now going. But it also came near me, leading to my hospitalisation (after testing COVID-19 positive). I thought coronavirus would not reach me but it can reach anywhere," Athawale said.

"For the new coronavirus strain, I would say 'No Corona, No Corona' as we don't want either the old coronavirus or the new strain to infect us," he told reporters in Pune.

Athawale was discharged from a private hospital in Mumbai last month, 10 days after testing coronavirus positive.

In February, a video of Athawale, along with a Chinese diplomat and Buddhist monks chanting "Go corona, go corona" at a prayer meeting went viral on social media.

The video was reportedly shot at the Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Athawale (60) is a member of the Rajya Sabha and minister of state for social justice in the Narendra Modi-led government.

"I will be meeting BJP president JP Nadda to discuss a possible alliance for West Bengal Assembly elections," he said. "We expect (BJP to set aside for us) around 10 seats," he added.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ramdas Athawale
Next
Story

Tourists from Delhi held for dancing to loud music inside Atal Tunnel in Rohtang
  • 1,01,87,850Confirmed
  • 1,47,622Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT25S

RCP Singh will be the new President of JDU