Ramzan 2020: Check here Sehri and Iftar dates and times for Delhi

New Delhi: Ramzan is the holiest month in Islam when Muslims observe fast from sunrise to sunset. It is expected to begin from Friday (April 25), depending on the sighting of the moon. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Muslim religious heads have issued advisories to maintain social distancing measures as during this period Muslims meet friends and family and in mosques to break the fast and pray together.

Muslims observe fast known as 'Roza', while 'Sehri' is a pre-fast meal eaten before sunrise. The fast is broken at sunset with a post-fast meal called 'iftar'. The purpose of fasting is to have a sense of discipline and control.

Here are Sehri and Iftar dates and times for Ramzan 2020:

1. April 25, 2020 — 04.21 am and 6.55 pm

2. April 26, 2020 — 04.20 am and 6.56 pm

3. April 27, 2020 — 04.19 am and 6:57 pm

4. April 28, 2020 — 04.18 am and 6.58 pm

5. April 29, 2020 — 04.17 am and 6.59 pm

6. April 30, 2020 — 04.16 am and 7.00 pm

7. May 1, 2020 — 04.15 am and 7.01 pm

8. May 2, 2020 — 04.14 am and 7.02 pm

9. May 3, 2020 — 04.13 am and 7.03 pm

10. May 4, 2020 — 04.12 am and 7.04 pm

11. May 5, 2020 — 04.11 am and 7.05 pm

12. May 6, 2020 — 04.10 am and 7.06 pm

13. May 7, 2020 — 04.09 am and 7.07 pm

14. May 8, 2020 — 04.08 am and 7.08 pm

15. May 9, 2020 — 04.07 am and 7.09 pm

16. May 10, 2020 — 04.06 am and 7.10 pm

17. May 11, 2020 — 04.05 am and 7.11 pm

18. May 12, 2020 — 04.04 am and 7.12 pm

19. May 13, 2020 — 04.03 am and 7.13 pm

20. May 14, 2020 — 04.02 am and 7.14 pm

21. May 15, 2020 — 04.01 am and 7.15 pm

22. May 16, 2020 — 04:00 am and 7.16 pm

23. May 17, 2020 — 03.59 am and 7.17 pm

24. May 18, 2020 — 03.58 am and 7.18 pm

25. May 19, 2020 — 03.58 am and 7.19 pm

26. May 20, 2020 — 03.57 am and 7.20 pm

27. May 21, 2020 — 03.56 am and 7.21 pm

28. May 22, 2020 — 03.55 am and 7.22 pm

29. May 23, 2020 — 03.56 am and 7.23 pm

Notably, the holy month is about connecting to God through worship, reflection, compassion, and giving back to others. During this period, Muslims give back to their communities, both in the way of financial donations to their local mosques and help their brethren.