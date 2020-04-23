Ramadan 2020: Moon sighted in Karnataka, Kerala; holy month of Ramzan to begin from April 24

New Delhi: The Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan will begin from April 24, 2020, in Karnataka and Kerala as the moon has been sighted in the states, news agency ANI reports. It was first seen in Kappad in Kerala's Kozhikode and then in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karntaka.

With the sighting of moon, the month-long holy month of Ramzan begins. Ramzan or Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds great significance for the Muslim community across the globe. During this holy month, Muslims observe fast marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

According to many beliefs, this annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

The word Ramadan has an Arabic root - ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ - which means scorching heat or dryness. It is believed that the holy book of Quran was written during this month. Thus, the people practice fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan. It is celebrated with full fervour and a grand celebration. People celebrate the festival by wearing new clothes, offering Namaz, spending time with family, eating together and greeting 'Ramazan Mubarak'.