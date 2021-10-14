Randeep Surjewala calls increase in BSF jurisdiction ‘unilateral’, jibes Centre over Gujarat drug haul case

New Delhi: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Thursday slammed the Centre over its decision to increase Border Security Force (BSF) jurisdiction in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. Surjewala called the Centre's decision "unilateral" claiming it was meant to deflect attention from the movement of heroin through Gujarat’s Adani Port this year.

Taking to Twitter, Surjewala claimed a “chronology”, referring first to two drug consignments – a 25,000 kg shipment that reportedly passed through the Adani Port in June and a 3,000 kg shipment captured at the same port in September.

"The Chronology- • 25,000 Kgs of Heroin Drugs came through Adani Port, Gujarat on 9/6/2021. • 3,000 Kgs of Heroin Drugs caught at Adani Port, Gujarat on 13/9/2021.• BSF jurisdiction unilaterally increased from 15 Kms to 50 Kms in Punjab. Federalism Dead, Conspiracy Clear," his tweet read.

The criticism comes after a decision by the Home Ministry increasing the BSF jurisdiction in three states – Punjab, Bengal, and Assam – will now include all areas within 50 km of the international border. Previously BSF jurisdiction was up to 15 km from the border.

Notably, the jurisdiction of BSF in Gujarat has been reduced from 80 km to 50 km, while for the five northeastern states, for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Rajasthan the radius area of 50 km remains unchanged.

The new order means the BSF can carry out searches and make arrests within a wider area.

