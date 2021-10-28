हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
National Commission for Women

RAS 2021: Male security guard seen cutting sleeves of top worn by female candidate at exam centre, NCW takes cognisance

NCW said, "It is utterly humiliating to make women go through such harassment and NCW strongly condemns the shameful incident. The Commission has taken suo motu cognizance in the matter.”

RAS 2021: Male security guard seen cutting sleeves of top worn by female candidate at exam centre, NCW takes cognisance
Representational image

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday (October 28) took cognisance of the incident where a male security guard was reportedly seen cutting the sleeves of a top worn by a female candidate outside an exam centre for RAS 2021 in Rajasthan's Bikaner district. 

Condemning the incident, NCW wrote in a letter, “The National Commission for Women is appalled at the reported incident. It is utterly humiliating to make women go through such harassment and NCW strongly condemns the shameful incident. The Commission has taken suo motu cognizance in the matter.”

Further, the Commission said it has written to the Rajasthan government seeking strict action against those responsible for 'violating the right of women to live with dignity'. NCW has also asked the state government why no female guard was deputed to search female candidates at the center. 

Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam was conducted on Wednesday. 

(With agency inputs)

