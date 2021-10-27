हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RPSC RAS Recruitment

RPSC RAS Exam 2021 today: Rajasthan govt suspends internet in Jaipur, Ajmer and other districts

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is conducting the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination between 10 am to 1 pm.

RPSC RAS Exam 2021 today: Rajasthan govt suspends internet in Jaipur, Ajmer and other districts
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: In view of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam on Wednesday (October 27, 2021), the state government has suspended Internet services in several districts including Jaipur and Ajmer. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is conducting the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination (RAS Prelims 2021) between 10 am to 1 pm across various centres in the state. 

Internet services suspended in Jaipur 

2G/3G/4G mobile internet, internet services, bulk SMS/MMS, WhatsApp, FB, Twitter and other social media services via Internet Service providers (except voice calls, broadband internet) have been suspended from 9 am to 1 pm in Jaipur Police Commissionerate area on Wednesday.

RPSC RAS Exam 2021 today

Internet services suspended in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Nagaur 

The Ajmer, Bhilwara and Nagaur districts have also suspended 2G/3G/4G data, internet services, bulk SMS/MMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media services via Internet Service providers (except voice calls, broadband internet) between 6 am and 1.30 pm on Wednesday. 

RPSC RAS Exam 2021 today: Internet suspended in Rajasthan districts

Internet services suspended in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur 

Official order has been issued to suspend 2G/3G/4G data, internet services, bulk SMS/MMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media services via Internet Service providers (except voice calls) between 8 am and 1 pm in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli and Sawai Madhopur districts on Wednesday.

Rajasthan govt suspends internet
RPSC RAS Exam 2021 today: Rajasthan govt suspends internet

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RPSC RAS RecruitmentRPSCRASInternet
Next
Story

SSC to conduct CHSL 2019 Skill Test on November 3, here are important guidelines for candidates

Must Watch

PT7M52S

DNA: What is the truth of Pakistan's 'Kashmir Black Day' conspiracy?