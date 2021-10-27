RPSC RAS Exam 2021 today: Rajasthan govt suspends internet in Jaipur, Ajmer and other districts

New Delhi: In view of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam on Wednesday (October 27, 2021), the state government has suspended Internet services in several districts including Jaipur and Ajmer. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is conducting the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination (RAS Prelims 2021) between 10 am to 1 pm across various centres in the state.

Internet services suspended in Jaipur

2G/3G/4G mobile internet, internet services, bulk SMS/MMS, WhatsApp, FB, Twitter and other social media services via Internet Service providers (except voice calls, broadband internet) have been suspended from 9 am to 1 pm in Jaipur Police Commissionerate area on Wednesday.

Internet services suspended in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Nagaur

The Ajmer, Bhilwara and Nagaur districts have also suspended 2G/3G/4G data, internet services, bulk SMS/MMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media services via Internet Service providers (except voice calls, broadband internet) between 6 am and 1.30 pm on Wednesday.

Internet services suspended in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur

Official order has been issued to suspend 2G/3G/4G data, internet services, bulk SMS/MMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media services via Internet Service providers (except voice calls) between 8 am and 1 pm in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli and Sawai Madhopur districts on Wednesday.





(With agency inputs)

Live TV