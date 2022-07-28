New Delhi: Amid the ongoing 'Rashtrapatni' row, with BJP accusing the Congress of "demeaning" President Droupadi Murmu and demanding an apology, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday (July 28, 2022) said that the Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury “has already apologised.” The 'rashtrapatni' row lead to the brief adjournment of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha today, after which Sonia Gandhi was asked if she will urge Adhir Chowdhury to apologise. In response to the question, Sonia Gandhi said, "He has already apologised."

#WATCH | "He has already apologised," says Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on party's Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/YHeBkIPe9a July 28, 2022

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha and made the remark while talking to the media during his party's protests. Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani alleged that the Congress has been targeting President Murmu "maliciously" ever since the BJP-led NDA named her its presidential candidate, and said she was called a "puppet" and a "symbol of evil" by its leaders.

The attacks do not seem to stop even after her election to the highest constitutional office of the country, the BJP leader said. "A tribal woman from a poor family who created history is being continuously demeaned by the Congress," she said.

“Under Sonia Gandhi's leadership, Congressmen continue to demean the women in constitutional posts. Congress for demeaning the first tribal President of our country needs to apologise in Parliament and on the streets of India,” said Smriti Irani.

“Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressed Pres Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' knowing that this humiliates the dignity of that highest constitutional post. The country knows that Congress is anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-women,” Smriti Irani added.