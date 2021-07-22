हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Northeast women

Rate kya hai?: Northeast women harassed by men in Delhi's Hauz Khas

A group of men allegedly asked these women about their ‘hourly rate’. In a video that has now gone viral, the angry women were seen slamming the men for misbehaving with them

Rate kya hai?: Northeast women harassed by men in Delhi&#039;s Hauz Khas
Screen grabs from video on social media

New Delhi: Another shocking incident of women being harassed in Delhi has come to light. In a video that has gone viral, a group of men can be seen misbehaving with Northeast women in Hauz Khas area.

A group of men allegedly asked women about their ‘hourly rate’. As the angry women slammed the middle-aged men, the group ofled. According to the woman in the video, people around them did not come to their aid, nor did they protest. 

Also read: Delhi Police's Cyber Cell registers case over misuse of photos of Muslim women online

According to some media reports, the girls further said that their plight did not end with the men leaving. They narrate another discriminating incident from the same night when a police official intervened and asked them repeatedly about their destination when they were heading to a restaurant. The women in the video allege that the cop also asked them if they were dancers.

 

The Delhi Commission for Women took suo-moto cognizance of the incident. Swati Maliwal, chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, took to social media and tweeted, "Came across a shameful video on social media wherein some women from the North East have alleged that a group of men have racially and sexually harassed them and asked, "Tumhara rate kya hai". This is a very very serious matter, issuing Notice to Delhi Police to register FIR."

 

