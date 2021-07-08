Delhi Police's Cyber Cell registers case over misuse of photos of Muslim women online

New Delhi: The Cyber ​​Cell of Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR in the case related to an app using images of Muslim women uploaded by an unidentified group on an app. An investigation on the matter has begun.

There were several media reports of pictures of many Muslim girls uploaded on the internet using a platform called 'GitHub'. It has been reported that on Sunday, July 4 photos of hundreds of Muslim women and girls were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app using GitHub by the name of 'Sulli Deals'. The app used to send notification to people saying: "Find ur Sulli deal of the day".

Reportedly, many of these women had to leave social media platforms after their images got circulated. Notably, Sulli is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslim women.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to Delhi Police and sought a detailed action taken report in a matter. The panel has sought copy of the FIR registered, details of accused identified and arrested in the matter, steps taken to identify and arrest the accused in case of non-arrest and detailed action taken report in the matter.

(With input from PTI)

Live TV