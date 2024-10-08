LIVE Updates | Ratia Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins

Ratia Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 LIVE: Ratia, a key constituency in Haryana, is set to elect a new Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) today as the vote counting for 90 assembly seats across the state begins at 8 a.m. Ratia, like the rest of Haryana, went to the polls on October 5, with voter turnout projected to be around 68% in the state. The results of the election will be out by this afternoon, determining the future representative for this important reserved SC constituency.

Voter Turnout-Past Election Results in Ratia

The Ratia Assembly Constituency recorded a strong voter turnout of 71.5% in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, slightly higher than the state average. In the 2019 election, Laxman Napa of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory by a narrow margin of 1,216 votes, defeating Jarnail Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC). The close contest between these two candidates highlighted the competitiveness of the constituency. In the 2014 elections, Ratia had 195,275 registered voters, with 156,956 valid votes. Prof. Ravinder Baliala of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won that year with 50,905 votes.

Ratia Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 LIVE:

Key Areas and Political Landscape of Ratia

Ratia is a reserved SC constituency located in a rural area of Haryana. The rural regions surrounding the town of Ratia play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the elections. The 2019 election saw a tough fight between BJP's Laxman Napa and Congress's Jarnail Singh, which suggests that the 2024 election will be similarly competitive. The political landscape of Ratia is shaped by local issues and the influence of key candidates from major parties like BJP, INC, and INLD.

Voting and Result Dates for the Ratia Assembly Election 2024

The Election Commission of India (ECI) held the voting for the Ratia Assembly Constituency on October 5, 2024. The election was conducted in a single phase across the state of Haryana. The results of the election, including those for Ratia, will be declared today, after the counting of votes is completed.

Candidates for the Ratia Assembly Election 2024

Several prominent candidates are contesting the Ratia Assembly Election in 2024. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Sunita Duggal, while Jarnail Singh represents the Congress. Mukhtyar Singh Bazigar is running for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket, and Ramesh is representing the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Ramsarup Rama is contesting for the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). These candidates represent a diverse range of political affiliations, making the Ratia constituency a key battleground in the 2024 elections.

With vote counting underway, the people of Ratia are eagerly awaiting the results, which will shape the political direction of the constituency for the coming years.