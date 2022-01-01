Ready to work with Sidhu... always ready to make any sacrifice for the party: Charanjit Singh Channi

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday (January 1) said he was ready to work with Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and is ready to make any "sacrifice" for the party. The CM's comment came in the backdrop of an ongoing cold war between him and Sidhu, with the latter often indulging in criticism of the state government led by his own party.

Asked about Sidhu's adverse comments against his government, Channi said he was a "loyal soldier" of the party and was discharging the duty assigned with complete honesty. "I am ready to work with Sidhu Sahab, and I am already doing it. I am always ready to make any sacrifice for the party. I will go by whatever is told to me by the party," Channi said.

"I always welcome criticism. It may come from anyone, even if my brother tries to criticise, I listen to him and correct myself," he said.

Sidhu has been targeting the government in Punjab at public rallies. During one rally he asked people whether they were getting cable TV connection and sand at cheap rates, as promised by the CM. Replying to the comment, Channi said sand was being delivered at the rate Rs 5.50 per cubic feet at quarries and the cable sector was under the Centre's jurisdiction. Channi also said when Sidhu was a minister, he had proposed a law on cable for ending the cable mafia but that "was not up to the mark." In November, Channi had announced fixed charges for cable TV at Rs 100 for a month.

To a question on Sidhu questioning the government over the Bikram Majithia case, Channi said the first step to catch a criminal was to lodge an FIR.

The Shiromani Akali Dal leader was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The case was filed against him on the basis of a 2018 report of a probe into a drug racket in the state, said Channi while addressing the media in Chandigarh.

Asked why Sidhu was not satisfied with the FIR, Channi said he will be, and added: "Aate Aate aayega dil ko karar, jaate jaate bekrari jaayegi." Sidhu had earlier said that FIR filed against the Akali leader will result in nothing.

Responding to the sacrilege case, Channi said a probe in the matter by a special investigation team was already underway and will be brought to a logical end at the earliest. He said all "big fish" in the drug mafia will also be dealt with severely as per the law of the land. On the recent alleged sacrilege bid inside the Golden Temple, Channi said his government has already offered full support and cooperation to the SGPC who was conducting an investigation in the case at their own level.

