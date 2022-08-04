NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA POLITICAL CRISIS

'Real' Shiv Sena: BIG relief to Uddhav Thackeray camp as SC asks EC to not decide on Eknath Shinde's plea for now

"We will decide whether to refer the matter to the 5-judges constitution bench," the bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 12:17 PM IST|Source: PTI

'Real' Shiv Sena: BIG relief to Uddhav Thackeray camp as SC asks EC to not decide on Eknath Shinde's plea for now

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday (August 4, 2022) asked the Election Commission not to take any decision for now on the Eknath Shinde faction's plea that it be considered the real Shiv Sena and granted the party poll symbol.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said it would take a call by Monday on referring the matters related to the recent Maharashtra political crisis to a constitution bench.

"We will decide whether to refer the matter to the 5-judges constitution bench," the bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, said.

The apex court was hearing the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs during the recent Maharashtra political crisis which raised constitutional issues including those related to splits, mergers of political parties, defections, and disqualifications.

Maharashtra political crisisMaharashtra politicsSupreme CourtElection CommissionEknath ShindeUddhav Thackeray

