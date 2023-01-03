'Recuit 66,000 new cops, improve Delhi Police's PCR system': DCW chief to MHA after Kanjhawala accident

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday (January 3, 2023) asked the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) key changes in the national capital's policing system to ensure women's safety, two days after the tragic death of a 20-year-old woman, who was hit by a car and dragged along for several kilometres in the Sultanpuri-Kanjhawala area. In a letter to MHA, she also said that 66,000 new recruitments should be done in Delhi Police.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs should set up a high-level committee on women's safety. Accountability of Delhi Police should be fixed," DCW chief Maliwal wrote.

Delhi Police, notably, comes under MHA's jurisdiction.

"66,000 new recruitments should be done in Delhi Police. PCR system should be strengthened. Delhi Police should be Modernized, Sensitized and Incentivized," Maliwal suggested MHA.

"A high-level committee should be set up in the Home Ministry under the chairpersonship of Hon`ble Home Minister, GOI which should include Hon`ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Hon`ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Home Secretary GOI, Police Commissioner and DOA` Chairperson. The comments should be mandated to meet once a month and create a coordinated strategy for tackling crimes against women and girls in the Capital," she added.

Urgent steps should be undertaken to increase Delhi Police's accountability

The DCW chief also said that the Delhi Police should increase accountability and sensitize its officers on issues concerning crimes against women and girls in the capital.

"Urgent steps should be undertaken to increase the accountability of Delhi Police and sensitize its officers on issues concerning crimes against women and girls in the Capital. The Home Ministry must set up an example in the Kanjhawala case by taking action against those police officers who failed in protecting the girl while she was being dragged for 12 kms on the streets of Delhi," she wrote in the letter.

"Increasing the resources of the police shall help reduce the workload and increase the quality of their performance. The Home Ministry should therefore urgently provide Delhi Police with adequate human resources so that it functions more effectively," it added.

Delhi Police is short of human resources

Maliwal said that the Delhi Police is short of human resources and each police station continues to function at less than half its sanctioned strength.

"The Delhi Police had demanded 66,000 additional police personnel 20 years back from the Government. The same has not been provided to them to date!," she said.

"In April 2018, after my hunger strike, 3000 additional police forces were sanctioned for Delhi. Clearly, this is not enough. Further, women form a measly 9 per cent of the police force which should also be increased. Presently, due to a shortage of resources, Delhi Police personnel are made to work long hours and handle hundreds of cases," Maliwal stated.

She added that increasing the resources of the police shall help reduce the workload and increase the quality of their performance.

"The Home Ministry should therefore urgently provide Delhi Police adequate human resources so that it functions more effectively," she said.

Woman dies after being hit by car, dragged for 12 km in Delhi's Kanjhawala

A woman in Delhi died after her scooty was hit by a car and dragged for around 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

The 20-year-old, who was said to be the sole breadwinner of her family, was dragged under the car on December 31 night and was found naked by a road in Kanjhawala.

Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections even as the police came under charges of conducting a "shoddy investigation" in the matter.

The five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a detailed report of the incident from the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police has constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, and asked her to submit a report as early as possible in connection with the incident.