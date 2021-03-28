हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
REET 2021

REET 2021: Rajasthan government postpones exam day to June 20

DP Jaroli said that according to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, instructions were given that this examination should be conducted as soon as possible

REET 2021: Rajasthan government postpones exam day to June 20
File photo

Ajmer: A new date has been announced for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET)on Sunday (March 28). The Chairman of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, DP Jaroli, said that the REET exam will be held on June 20.

He said that for the implementation of the announcement made by the Chief Minister of the state Ashok Gehlot in the Vidhan Sabha budget session, the candidates belonging to the economically weaker EWS category will get an opportunity to appear for the REET exam at a later date.

Jaroli said that according to the Chief Minister, instructions were also given that this examination should be conducted as soon as possible. After much deliberation the date of this examination has been fixed to happen on June 20, keeping all the aspects in mind.

Earlier, the examination of REET was to be held on April 25, on this day there was also Mahavir Jayanti, due to which the change in date was constantly being demanded by social media and public representatives. 

Board President DP Jaroli said that the upcoming date of REET has been announced as June 20, so that the candidates of EVS category can get benefit and the board examination can also be conducted peacefully.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
REET 2021Rajasthan GovernmentAshok GehlotDP Jaroli
Next
Story

Floating balloons, Cotton swab, Butter – Netizens come up with novel ideas to unblock Suez Canal, check out top memes

Must Watch

PT8M22S

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena in Saamana says Anil Deshmukh got Home Minister’s post by accident