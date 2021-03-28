REET 2021: Rajasthan government postpones exam day to June 20

Ajmer: A new date has been announced for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET)on Sunday (March 28). The Chairman of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, DP Jaroli, said that the REET exam will be held on June 20.

He said that for the implementation of the announcement made by the Chief Minister of the state Ashok Gehlot in the Vidhan Sabha budget session, the candidates belonging to the economically weaker EWS category will get an opportunity to appear for the REET exam at a later date.

Jaroli said that according to the Chief Minister, instructions were also given that this examination should be conducted as soon as possible. After much deliberation the date of this examination has been fixed to happen on June 20, keeping all the aspects in mind.

Earlier, the examination of REET was to be held on April 25, on this day there was also Mahavir Jayanti, due to which the change in date was constantly being demanded by social media and public representatives.

Board President DP Jaroli said that the upcoming date of REET has been announced as June 20, so that the candidates of EVS category can get benefit and the board examination can also be conducted peacefully.

