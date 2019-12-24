Remove all apprehensions of Muslims over CAA, NRC: BSP chief Mayawati urges Centre

LUCKNOW: Amid the raging protests in different parts of the country against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday (December 24) urged the Centre to remove all apprehensions, especially of Muslims over the new legislation and proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The BSP chief remarked that the Centre should satisfy the Muslims because the community is living in tension and fear after the passage of Citizenshipship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"It is demanded that the Central Government should remove all the apprehensions, especially of the Muslims over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, and if they are fully satisfied, then it will be better," Mayawati tweeted.

1. बी.एस.पी. की माँग है कि केन्द्र सरकार CAA/NRC को लेकर खासकर मुसलमानों की सभी आशंकाओं को जल्दी दूर करे तथा उनको पूरे तौर से सन्तुष्ट भी करना चाहिये तो यह बेहतर होगा। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 24, 2019

The BSP chief also cautioned Muslims to remain 'careful' in order to safeguard themselves from becoming a pawn in the hands of political parties who are trying to exploit the Muslim community in the guise of the CAA for their political ambitions. "But with this, people of Muslim society should also be careful that somewhere in the guise of this issue, they are not being exploited politically or they are being suppressed by this," her another tweet read.

2. लेकिन इसके साथ ही मुस्लिम समाज के लोग सावधान भी रहें। कहीं इस मुद्दे की आड़ में उनका राजनैतिक शोषण तो नहीं हो रहा है और वे उसमें पिसने लगे हैं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 24, 2019

On Monday (December 22), Mayawati had expressed grief over violence which had erupted in different parts of Uttar Pradesh during protests against the CAA and NRC. The BSP supremo had said that the incidences of violence were "unfortunate".

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.