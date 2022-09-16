Renovation leads to house collapse in northeast Delhi, 7 injured

New Delhi: Seven people, including a woman, were injured after a house collapsed in northeast Delhi's Johripur Extension on Friday, police said. Two people are suspected to be trapped under the debris, they said.

A police team reached the spot and carried out a rescue operation along with officials of the DDMA and Delhi Fire Services, they said. Seven persons, including a woman, were rescued and shifted to the GTB Hospital, they said.

Police said labourers were engaged in renovating the house when suddenly the roof of the first floor collapsed, police said. Legal action has being initiated, a senior police officer said.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said the call about the incident was received at around 12:02 pm after which four fire tenders were rushed to the site.