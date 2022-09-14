NewsAviation
OMAN

Breaking: Smoke emerges out of Air India Express flight in Oman, 14 people injured

Smoke coming out of Air India Express flight was noticed on Muscat International airport in Oman, reports suggest that 14 people have been injured in the incident.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 02:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Breaking: Smoke emerges out of Air India Express flight in Oman, 14 people injured

Smoke coming out of the Air India Express flight was noticed at Muscat International airport in Oman, reports of the Times of Oman suggest that 14 people have been injured in the incident.

Live Tv

OmanMuscatAir India ExpressAir IndiaMuscat International Airport

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Secret of light seen in the sky in UP
DNA Video
DNA: A Story of Noor Inayat Khan, a British Indian-origin spy
DNA Video
DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of relationship between Kashmir and cinema
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'anti-seat belt mentality'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!