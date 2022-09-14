Breaking: Smoke emerges out of Air India Express flight in Oman, 14 people injured
Smoke coming out of the Air India Express flight was noticed at Muscat International airport in Oman, reports of the Times of Oman suggest that 14 people have been injured in the incident.
