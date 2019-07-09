Renowned social worker Swaroop Chand Goyal dead at 89

Known for his amiable personality, social worker Swaroop Chand Goyal died at the age of 89 in Mumbai on Monday. The news has come as a massive shock to all those who have or had been associated with him.

Goyal's final rites were performed in Mumbai and was attended by many who fondly remembered him for his contributions. A number of political leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra unit, including Raj K Purohit, Atul Shah and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, also bid farewell to Goyal here. He is survived by his two sons and a daughter.

Born on August 18 of 1930, there were preparations underway for a grand celebration for what would have been his 90th birthday. Called 'Babuji' out of sheer affection, Goyal was involved in various social works and had contributed to establishing a number of educational institutions as well as medical organisations. A firm believer in social upliftment, he was also responsible for organising Ramlila gatherings in Mumbai and was closely associated with former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee who died in August of 2018. Goyal had participated in various poetry events along with Vajpayee in yesteryears.