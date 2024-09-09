RG Kar Protests: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges Conspiracy; BJP Demands Her Resignation, Polygraph Test

RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case: The opposition BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal have been at the loggerheads over the rape-murder case. With protests continuing in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today alleged a conspiracy by the BJP-led centre and left parties against her government. Banerjee alleged that the Central government was conspiring over public outcry involving the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a state-run RG Kar Medical hospital on August 9.

Speaking at an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat, Nabanna, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refuted claims that she had offered money to the parents of the deceased doctor, dismissing reports suggesting the family of the postgraduate trainee had been offered financial compensation. Banerjee also encouraged the public to "return to festivities" with Durga Puja approaching.

"This (protest following RG Kar incident) is definitely a conspiracy by the Centre and some Left parties are also involved in it. Some people are taking advantage of the turmoil in the neighbouring country. They have forgotten that India and Bangladesh are separate nations," she said.

West Bengal CM Bengal claimed that she never offered money to the deceased doctor's family and the allegations are nothing but slander. "I have told the parents that if they wanted to do something in their daughter's memory, our government is with them. I know when to speak what," Banerjee said.

Banerjee, who also oversees the Home Department, revealed that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal had offered to resign in response to the ongoing protests. However, she declined his offer, stating, "We need someone who understands law and order, especially with Durga Puja approaching." The Bengal Chief Minister also appealed to the junior doctors to resume their duties as soon as possible.

On the other hand, the BJP demanded Bengal CM's resignation. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gaurav Bhatia on Monday alleged that the Trinamool chief is standing with the rapists instead of standing with the family of the victim, adding that the head of the entire India's democracy has bowed in shame.

"Questions that the SC has asked Mamata Banerjee, the CJI said there was at least a 14-hour delay to register the FIR. Does Mamata Banerjee still want to continue as West Bengal CM?... She should resign so that a fair investigation can be conducted. If during the investigation evidence shows that she was careless and also involved in tampering with the evidence, then her polygraph test should be conducted, and her arrest could be imperative to ensure that there is justice given to the family members of the victim and every citizen of the country," he added.

The body of a woman doctor was recovered from the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty in the health facility. The incident triggered a nationwide protest.