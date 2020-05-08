Rickshaw puller pedals from Varanasi to Howrah amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Asansol: Finding no other option to return back to his hometown during coronavirus lockdown, a rickshaw puller named Kishore Sau decided to cover the distance between Varanasi and Howrah by pedaling his rickshaw.

Even after 40 days of continuous pedaling, Kishore Sau, is still stuck at the Duburdhi check post in West Bengal's Asansol. He left Varanasi on March 28 after the lockdown announcement was made.

Kishore was able to reach the Jharkhand-West Bengal border after 8 days of continuous pedaling. However, the police located at the Duburdhi border did not allow him to move further and sent him to the nearby quarantine centre.

After staying in quarantine for a month, Kishore made several requests to the police after which he is now allowed to move further. Kishore had covered approximately 700 kilometers in his rickshaw and needs to cover 250 kilometers more to reach his hometown.

The rickshaw puller complained about the facilities provided in the quarantine centre and said that his family is in great worry as it is taking him a lot of time to reach home. He also shared the disappointment of being stopped for around 30 days after he reached his home state.

He is a resident of Bali in Howrah and took the decision of returning home in his rickshaw after he couldn't find any other medium of transport to travel back home after the lockdown in the country.