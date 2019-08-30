Riding on development, Srinagar to get J&K's first Metro soon

The promise of development and prosperity in the aftermath of Article 370 being revoked in Jammu and Kashmir is already showing with the plan for a Metro project getting the nod. The Metro, first in Jammu and Kashmir, will be in Srinagar and work on it is scheduled to begin in 2020.

The DPR (Detailed Project Report) for the Metro has already been completed and it is expected to be a vital transportation lifeline once made operational. The entire Metro stretch in the first phase would be 25 kilometre-long and has been divided into two corridors. Each of the two corridors will have 12 stations with each train running here having three bogies. Each bogey will be large enough to carry 250 passengers. 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan has been made head of the entire project which is estimated to cost Rs 5,000 crore.

Speaking to Zee News, Shahid Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner (Srinagar), said that the Metro will fulfil the needs and aspirations of people here. "We are creating a bright future for Srinagar. The population of Srinagar is expected to rise in the coming days and it is felt that Metro services would be required. We expect to start operations of the Metro here by 2024," he said. "We are expecting that each kilometre of the Metro will provide employment to 25 youths. The bidding process will start very soon."

The entire Metro project in Srinagar will be elevated and will make use of both token as well as smart card systems. The services will be for 17 hours daily in the summer months while it would be 14 hours each day during the winter. Mini feeder buses will also be made available outside every station.

Security will be given prime importance and each station will have CCTVs, bad screeners, bomb detection units, wireless sets and sniffer dogs.

The route in the first corridor would be: HMT Junction- Parimpora- Bus Stand- Qamarwari- Gazarzoo- Rathpora- Batmaloo- Secretariat- Lal Chowk- Munshi Bagh- Sonwar- Indiranagar.

The route in the second corridor would be: Osmanabad- Hazratbal Crossing- Soura- Skims- Nalbal Bridge- Mill Stop- Hawal Chowk- Jama Masjid- Khaniyar- Nowpora- Munshi Bagh- Hazoori Bagh.

It is expected that the population in Srinagar could cross 37.50 lakh by 2044 and this could also result in congested roads. The Metro, therefore, could be a massive boon