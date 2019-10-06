RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over Patna floods, seeks his resignation

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that the recent flood-like situation in Patna is only due to the misgovernance of state government. Yadav remarked that the severe waterlogging in Patna is not a natural calamity and chief minister Nitish Kumar should take responsibility for the ongoing crisis and resign.

Lashing out at the state government, the RJD leader said that during floods the administration even failed to find maps of Patna. He added that Bihar chief minister talks of development but there is no development in the state.

"This isn't a natural calamity. During floods, the administration could not even find maps of the city. Nitish Kumar talks of development, but where is development? How is Patna a smart city then? Nitish Kumar should take responsibility and resign," Yadav told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, Bihar Principal Secretary Health, Sanjay Kumar, said that a team of experts from National Institute of Malaria Research & Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna has confirmed that there is no indication of an outbreak of vector-borne disease in Patna.

Kumar added that experts have also said that vector density of mosquitoes is increasing and 24 teams have been constituted to spray 'Temefos' in Patna to kill mosquitoes. According to Kumar, 900 cases of dengue have come to light in Bihar so far, out of which 640 cases were recorded in Patna alone.

It is to be noted that 73 people have died in Bihar due to heavy rainfall which created flood-like situation in several parts of the state including capital Patna. The situation is still grim in Patna as several areas of the city are still facing the problem of waterlogging.