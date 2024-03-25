Road Accident Claims Life of Indian Origin Student, Ex-Niti Aayog Employee In UK: Who Was She?

New Delhi: An Indian origin student died in an accident in London after getting run over by a truck, last week. 33-year-old, Cheistha Kochhar was fatally struck by a truck while riding her bicycle home. According to The London Evening Standard, the incident occurred at approximately 8:30 pm (local time) on March 19. Following the accident, authorities including police and paramedics responded to the area where Kochar was discovered with severe injuries. As per report, despite the efforts of emergency services, she passed away at the scene. The driver of the truck involved stopped at the scene and is currently cooperating with the police investigation. As of now, no arrests have been made.

Who Was Cheistha Kochhar?

Cheistha Kochhar was a dedicated scholar and former employee of NITI Aayog. She was pursuing a PhD in Behavioural Science at the London School of Economics. Cheistha was the daughter of retired Lieutenant General Dr SP Kochhar, Director General at the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, her father expressed the ongoing struggle of being in London and trying to bring back the remains of his daughter.

Her upbringing in a family committed to public service likely played a significant role in shaping her aspirations and dedication to academic pursuits. She worked with Amitabh Kant, Sherpa of G20 India, on the LIFE programme in NITI Aayog. As per Kant’s tweet on ‘X’, She was in the Nudge unit. She also had a Master’s in International Development and Policy from University of Chicago.

Left The World Too Soon

" It has devasted us and her large circle of friends. If you have had any memories with her and if you wish to share them, you may do so at the following link. Can be testimonials, photos, videos or stories. You may even share this with others if you desire. " SP Kochhar included a link to a page dedicated to memorials as he wrote.

Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog, expressed condolences for her death on platform X. "Cheistha Kochar worked with me on the LIFE programme in NITI Aayog. She was in the Nudge unit and had gone to do her PhD in Behavioural Science at LSE. Passed away in a terrible traffic incident while cycling in London. She was bright, brilliant and brave and always full of life. Gone away too early. RIP," his post read.