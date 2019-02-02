Robert Vadra gets interim protection from arrest till February 16 in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: In major relief for businessman and Congress President Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, the Patiala House Court in Delhi on Saturday granted him interim protection from arrest till February 16, ANI reported.

Robert Vadra's lawyer KTS Tulsi ensured the Court that his client will join the Enforcement Directorate's investigation in money laundering case on February 6.

The case is related to allegations of money laundering by Vadra in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds.

Vadra on Friday filed a petition in the court seeking anticipatory bail in the case filed by the ED. The court has already granted interim protection from arrest to Vadra's close aide Manoj Arora till February 6.

Arora was granted interim protection on January 19 after the court was informed by the ED that Arora was cooperating in the probe. Arora had repeatedly maintained that he had not committed any crime and he was implicated in this case by the NDA government out of "political vendetta".

During the hearing in the court, the ED stressed that the case of money laundering against Arora was lodged after his role came up during the probe of another case by the Income Tax Department under the Black Money Act.

Arora is an employee of Vadra's Skylight Hospitality LLP, the ED had said in the court.

(with agency inputs)