हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra gets interim protection from arrest till February 16 in money laundering case

Robert Vadra's lawyer KTS Tulsi ensured the Court that his client will join the Enforcement Directorate's investigation in money laundering case on February 6.

Robert Vadra gets interim protection from arrest till February 16 in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: In major relief for businessman and Congress President Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, the Patiala House Court in Delhi on Saturday granted him interim protection from arrest till February 16, ANI reported.

Robert Vadra's lawyer KTS Tulsi ensured the Court that his client will join the Enforcement Directorate's investigation in money laundering case on February 6.

The case is related to allegations of money laundering by Vadra in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds.

Vadra on Friday filed a petition in the court seeking anticipatory bail in the case filed by the ED. The court has already granted interim protection from arrest to Vadra's close aide Manoj Arora till February 6.

Arora was granted interim protection on January 19 after the court was informed by the ED that Arora was cooperating in the probe. Arora had repeatedly maintained that he had not committed any crime and he was implicated in this case by the NDA government out of "political vendetta".

During the hearing in the court, the ED stressed that the case of money laundering against Arora was lodged after his role came up during the probe of another case by the Income Tax Department under the Black Money Act.

Arora is an employee of Vadra's Skylight Hospitality LLP, the ED had said in the court.

(with agency inputs)

Tags:
Robert VadraRobert Vadra interim protectionRobert Vadra anticipatory caseVadra bail money laundering case
Next
Story

Security in Jammu and Kashmir heightened ahead of PM Modi visit

Must Watch

PM Modi cuts short speech after a stampede-like situation at BJP rally in Bengal's Thakurnagar