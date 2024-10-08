Rohtak | Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Counting Will Start Soon

Rohtak Set to Welcome New MLA in 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections

The Rohtak constituency in Haryana is set to declare its new Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) today as vote counting for the 90 assembly seats across the state begins at 8 a.m. Rohtak, which went to the polls on October 5, is part of the state-wide single-phase election. The results of the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections will be determined today with the counting of votes underway. The voter turnout in Haryana is estimated to be around 68%, indicating an engaged electorate.

Past Election Trends in Rohtak

In the past three assembly elections, Rohtak has seen a competitive battle, particularly between candidates from the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Bharat Bhushan Batra of the INC emerged victorious in both the 2019 and 2009 elections. In 2019, Batra secured 43.93% of the votes, amounting to 50,437 votes, winning by a margin of 2,735 votes. In the 2009 election, Batra also won with a total of 47,051 votes. However, in 2014, the BJP’s Manish Kumar Grover claimed victory, receiving 57,718 votes, marking a shift in the constituency’s political landscape.

Key Constituencies in Rohtak for 2024

Rohtak is a crucial district in Haryana, comprising six constituencies: Meham, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Rohtak, Kalanaur, Bahadurgarh, and Badli. The constituency also includes nearby areas such as Jhajjar, Kosli, and Beri from the Jhajjar district. This electoral area covers the entire districts of Rohtak and Jhajjar, along with a portion of Rewari district, making it a significant region in the state elections.

Voting and Results Dates for Rohtak Assembly Election 2024

Haryana conducted its assembly elections in a single phase for 90 seats across 22 districts. Rohtak’s election took place on October 5, and the much-anticipated results are set to be declared on October 8, 2024. The vote counting will reveal the next representative for the constituency, concluding this year’s electoral process.

Candidates for Rohtak Constituency 2024

The Rohtak constituency features a diverse range of candidates for the 2024 elections. Some of the key contenders include Anand Kumar, Ashwani Malik, Bharat Bhushan Batra, Bharat Bhushan, Bijender Hooda, Bishamber Kumar, Dilour Mehra, Jitender Balhara, Mahender Bagri, Manish Kumar Grover, Manisha Mokhra, Navdeep Singh Raman, Parveen Kumar, Surender Kumar, and Yashpal. These candidates come from various professional backgrounds, adding to the vibrant political competition in the constituency.

The outcome of today’s vote counting will determine Rohtak's next MLA and potentially shape the political dynamics of Haryana for the coming years.