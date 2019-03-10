Role of CISF becomes significant when country faces a hostile neighbour: PM Modi=

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the role of security forces like CISF becomes very significant when the country faces a hostile neighbour.

"Your achievement is important. When the neighbour is hostile, incapable to fight a war, conspiracies to hit the nation internally find a safe haven there and terrorism shows its face in different forms then protecting the nation becomes challenging," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at an event in Ghaziabad to celebrate CISF's 50th Raising Day.

Lauding the role of the CISF, he added, "Easier to protect individual but difficult to protect institution where there is daily footfall of 30 lakh."

PM Modi further said, "VIP culture sometimes creates hurdle in security architecture."