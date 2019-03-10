हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

Role of CISF becomes significant when country faces a hostile neighbour: PM Modi=

The Prime Minister was speaking at an event in Ghaziabad to celebrate CISF's 50th Raising Day.


ANI photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the role of security forces like CISF becomes very significant when the country faces a hostile neighbour.

"Your achievement is important. When the neighbour is hostile, incapable to fight a war, conspiracies to hit the nation internally find a safe haven there and terrorism shows its face in different forms then protecting the nation becomes challenging," PM Modi said.



Lauding the role of the CISF, he added, "Easier to protect individual but difficult to protect institution where there is daily footfall of 30 lakh."

PM Modi further said, "VIP culture sometimes creates hurdle in security architecture."

