Role reversal: Cops lathi charge people who asked them for documents in Bhubaneswar

The amended Motor Vehicle Act, which came into effect across the country from September 1, has received a mixed response with many saying the hefty fines would prevent traffic offences while others questioning the increased amounts. In Bhubaneswar, however, tables turned completely when a group of people decided to ask traffic cops for documents of their vehicles.

The incident took place near Rajmahal Square where a group of locals reportedly flagged a police vehicle and made it stop. When they asked cops inside the vehicle to furnish their documents and those of the official vehicle, they were lathi-charged.

It is not clear if the cops did not have the necessary documents or if they chose not to furnish them.

Many people across the country have said that while the hefty fines may deter people from committing traffic offences, it could also lead to a possible increase in corruption with traffic officials possibly accepting bribes of a lesser amount than the fine itself. It has also been wondered if cops, officials and VIPs would be fined if they are found guilty of violating traffic rules.