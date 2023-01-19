'Rozgar Mela': PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letter to new recruits on Jan 20

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present approximately 71,000 appointment letters to newly admitted recruits in various government ministries and organisations, and will address them through video-conferencing on Friday. It is part of his 'Rozgar Mela' initiative, which he announced last year in order to employ 10 lakh people. According to the PMO, it is a step toward fulfilling Modi's vow to prioritise job creation. The 'Rozgar Mela' is expected to serve as a catalyst for additional job creation and to create important possibilities for young empowerment and engagement in national development, according to the statement.

The new recruits, chosen from around the country, will work in jobs such as junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspectors, sub-inspectors, constables, stenographers, junior accountants, grameen dak sevak, Income Tax inspectors, teachers, nurses, doctors, and social security officers.

During the seminar, newly appointed officials will share their experiences with the 'Karmayogi Prarambh' module. According to the media reports, the module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government ministries.