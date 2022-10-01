NewsIndia
DRUGS IN MUMBAI

Rs 1,476-crore worth crystal meth, cocaine seized from a truck in Mumbai

The huge quantity of drugs have been seized from a truck carrying oranges that was intercepted in the Vashi.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 08:55 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • DRI Officials recovered 198 kg crystal meth and 9 kg cocaine
  • The drugs are worth Rs 1476 crores
  • The huge quantity of drugs have been seized from a truck carrying oranges

Mumbai: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Officials recovered 198 kg crystal methamphetamine and nine kg cocaine worth Rs 1476 crores in Mumbai's Vashi on today. "The huge quantity of drugs have been seized from a truck carrying oranges that was intercepted in the Vashi", the DRI said. 

According to DRI, the drugs were concealed in the cartons carrying valencia oranges. The police has arrested the importer of the goods and interrogation is underway. Further investigation has been launced in this matter. 

Also Read: Mumbai woman hides cocaine worth Rs 4.9 crore in sandal, arrested at airport

Earlier on Thursday, Mumbai Airport Customs Officials arrested a woman passenger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth Rs 4.9 crore hidden in the cavity of her sandal. The woman was intercepted by Mumbai Airport Customs Department on suspicion, and after searching, it was found that she was trying to smuggle cocaine weighing 490 grams, valued at Rs 4.9 crore to India. 

Earlier, in another case, the Mumbai Airport Customs seized 1.3 kgs of cocaine valued at Rs 13 crore at the Mumbai International Airport. The police arrested one passenger from Ghana who was intercepted on August 28. According to the information received from the police, the accused had concealed cocaine inside his stomach. The accused was taken to the hospital and 87 capsules were recovered from his stomach.

