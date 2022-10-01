NewsIndia
COCAINE SMUGGLING

Mumbai woman hides cocaine worth Rs 4.9 crore in sandal, arrested at airport

During the search, the officials found the cocaine ingeniously concealed in a special cavity made in her sandal.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 04:59 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Mumbai woman hides cocaine worth Rs 4.9 crore in sandal, arrested at airport

Mumbai: The Customs department has arrested a woman passenger at the Mumbai international airport for trying to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 4.9 crore by hiding it in the cavity of her sandal, an official said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Thursday, in which 490 grams of cocaine was recovered from her, he said.

The woman was intercepted by the Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on the basis of suspicion. During the search, the officials found the cocaine ingeniously concealed in a special cavity made in her sandal, the Mumbai Customs department said in a tweet.

The passenger was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, it added.

Details about the accused and her destination are awaited.

Live Tv

cocaine smugglingCocainemumbai airportChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!