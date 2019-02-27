RSS congratulates Narendra Modi govt, IAF for successful airstrikes on JeM terror camps in Pakistan

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday congratulated Modi government and the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the successful airstrikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camps in Pakistan. The Sangh added that the government along with the air force translated the feelings and anger of millions of Indians.

Taking to Twitter, RSS said, "We congratulate the GoI and the Indian Air Force for exactly translating the feelings and anger of millions of Indians. - Suresh ( Bhaiyyaji) Joshi"

Speaking on the IAF's major aerial operation, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the IAF righteously avenged the killings of 40 CRPF personnel in the deadly Pulwama attack.

"Pulwama mein shaheed jawano ka terahvi shraadh sahi tareeke se poorna hua hai (Killings of the 40 CRPF personnel in the Pulwama attack were avenged righteously)," Bhagwat said while addressing a gathering in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

In a pre-dawn aerial operation, the IAF earlier in the day bombarded the largest training camp of JeM, killing nearly 300 terrorists who were moved there for protection following the Pulwama attack.

As many as 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives pounded the terror training camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at around 3.30 am. The strike came on the 12th day of the deadly Pulwama attack carried out by JeM that claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

