'RSS had no role in India's freedom struggle, Savarkar got stipend from British': Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, on Saturday, alleging that it was assisting the British and that Damodar Savarkar was receiving a stipend from the British. Gandhi, who is currently on the Karnataka leg of his padayatra, addressed several current issues, including the recent ban on the Popular Front of India, RSS, and the Centre's New Education Policy. When asked about the Bharatiya Janata Party's contribution to India's freedom struggle, Gandhi stated that the right-wing party did not exist at the time and played no role in the movement. “In my understanding, RSS was helping the British & Savarakar was getting a stipend from the British. BJP was nowhere to be found in the freedom struggle. BJP can't hide such facts. Congress & its leaders fought for freedom” Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said this in Tumkur

Rahul attacked the BJP, accusing it of instilling hatred and violence in the country, which he described as an anti-national act, and vowed to fight anyone who instils hatred and violence. We are not a fascist organisation. We are a party that values debate and welcomes opposing viewpoints. We understand that to win elections, we must work as a team,' he said. According to Rahul, the Constitution of India states that Bharat is a Union of States. 'It means that all of our languages, states, and traditions have an equal place.' That is our country's nature.' He claimed that the party will easily win the Karnataka elections and that the people are fed up with unemployment and inflation. In October the voting will take place.

Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a 3,500-kilometer march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir that crosses 12 states. The Padyatra (march), which will cover a distance of 25 kilometres every day, is expected to be a game changer for the Congress as it prepares for the General Election in 2024.

The march's goal was to cover 12 states in five months. It will spend 21 days in Karnataka before heading north.

Rahul Gandhi on the ban on PFIs

In response to the Centre's ban on the Islamic extremist group PFI, Gandhi stated that any act of hatred and violence is anti-national and that India must combat such people. “My view is that it doesn't matter who the person spreading hatred is, it doesn't matter which community they come from, spreading hatred and violence is an anti-national act and we'll fight against such people,” Gandhi said

The Centre banned the PFI and eight of its subsidiaries for the next five years on September 22, alleging that the extremist organisation was linked to several terrorist groups and engaged in financial irregularities.

Rahul Gandhi explains why he opposes the NEP.

"We oppose the new education policy because it is an attack on our country's ethos and distorts our history." It concentrates power in the hands of a small number of people. We want a decentralised education system that is culturally relevant." Gandhi continued.

(With Agencies Inputs)