Rahul Gandhi ties mother Sonia’s shoelaces during Bharat Jodo Yatra, picture of mother-son bond breaks internet

Pandavapura: The mother-son bond was visible when Rahul Gandhi bend down to tie his mother Sonia Gandhi’s shoelaces as she joined the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka on Thursday. The pleasant site of Rahul Gandhi tying Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s shoelaces during the Bharat Jodo Yatra was witnessed by top Congress leaders and hundreds of party workers who were present there.

The moment was also captured on the camera and is being widely shared on the internet with netizens praising the strong mother-son bond. In the viral photo, the former Congress president can be seen carefully trying his mother’s shoelaces as others standstill to witness the mother-son moment.

Amid cheers and slogan-shouting by party workers, Sonia Gandhi walked beside her son Rahul Gandhi and other leaders for a few kilometres in Karnataka's Mandya district. And there were several Kodak moments.

“We have weathered many a storm and will overcome all challenges. Together we will unite India,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi and posted a photograph of him walking with his mother, his arm around her.

The Congress also posted a picture of mother and son. "Those shielded by love fear nothing! On the road, marching ahead," it said on Twitter.

Another post from the party simply said “Ma” with a heart and the photograph of Rahul Gandhi tying Sonia Gandhi's shoelaces. The picture prompted Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to put out a post in Hindi, which said, "There are blessings even when she breathes, no one can replace a mother as mothers are mothers."

Sonia Gandhi, 75, joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra on the 27th day here and walked for around half an hour. She was scheduled to walk for a short distance but went on for longer and refused to turn back.

At one point, the Congress president was seen walking with a small child who held onto Rahul Gandhi's hand. At another, a young girl, her hair braided with flowers, crossed a rope barricade to meet the two Congress leaders. Sonia Gandhi was supposed to be at the yatra for just half an hour but stayed on for a few hours and left for Delhi in the evening.

This is the first time Sonia Gandhi has joined a public event after recovering from COVID-19 earlier this year. The last time she participated in a roadshow was in August 2016 in Varanasi where she sustained a shoulder injury and later underwent a surgery.