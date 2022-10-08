'Bharat Jodo Yatra is not for 2024 elections but to..': Rahul Gandhi asserts Congress' mission to unite India

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing a press conference during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka on Saturday, October 8, said that Bharat Jodo Yatra is not for the 2024 elections but for the common people’s arm to fight against unemployment and inequality. He said that through the yatra, Congress want to unite people against the division of the country being carried out by BJP-RSS.

According to Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra is not for the 2024 elections and the Congress wants to unite people against the division of the country being carried out by the BJP-RSS,” Gandhi said.

Rahul on Tharoor, Kharge

Speaking on various issues, Rahul Gandhi dismissed suggestions that the next party chief would be remote-controlled by the Gandhi family. He asserted that both leaders in the fray are people of stature and understanding and can not be “controlled” by anyone.

Asked about criticism from certain quarters that the next Congress president could be remote-controlled by the Gandhi family, the former party chief said, "Both the people who are standing (in the polls) have a position, have a perspective and are people of stature and people of understanding. I don't think either of them is going to be a remote control (chief) and frankly, this tone is insulting to both of them."

Gandhi also said that, by nature, he believes in 'tapasya' and wanted an element of suffering in this communication to people through the Bharat Jodo Yatra which seeks to cover a distance of about 3,500 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on foot.

Rahul on PFI

Speaking on the Popular Front of India, Gandhi said that spreading hatred and violence is an anti-national act and "we'll fight anybody who indulges in it".

“My view is that it doesn't matter who the person spreading hatred is, it doesn't matter which community they come from, spreading hatred and violence is an anti-national act and we'll fight against such people,” said Rahul Gandhi.

On National Education Policy

Gandhi also opposed the new education policy and alleged it of attacking the “ethos of our country”.

Speaking on NEP, Gandhi said, “We are opposing the new education policy because it is an attack on the ethos of our country, it distorts our history. It concentrates power in the hand of a few people. We want a decentralised education system that reflects our culture”

Congress' ideology

Speaking about the ideology of Congress, Gandhi attacked BJP-RSS of not liking his and the party’s ideology and spending thousands of crores of media money and energy to malign his image.

He said, “I have always stood for a certain idea, that disturbs the BJP and RSS. Thousands of crores of media money and energy have been spent to shape me in a way which is untruthful and wrong. That will continue as that machine is financially rich and well-oiled.”

Indian Freedom Struggle

On freedom struggle, Gandhi accused RSS of not contributing to the Indian Freedom Struggle for Independence from Britishers. He accused RSS of helping the British and said that BJP can not hide such facts.

“In my understanding, RSS was helping the British & Savarakar was getting a stipend from the British. BJP was nowhere to be found in the freedom struggle. BJP can't hide such facts. Congress & its leaders fought for freedom,” Gandhi said.

He also said that he is not alone in the yatra and lakhs of people have joined it as they are tired of unemployment, price rise and inequality.

This was his third press interaction during the march. The yatra is in its Karnataka leg and marked its 31st day today.