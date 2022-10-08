NewsIndia
CONGRESS

'No intention of making Hindi alone national language': Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka

"There was a discussion with Rahul Gandhi about the identity of Kannada. Then, he said everyone's mother tongue is important," said senior Congress leader Priyank Kharge.

Last Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
  • Rahul Gandhi has said there was no intention of making Hindi alone the national language
  • He said this during his interaction with representatives of many educational institutions in Karnataka

'No intention of making Hindi alone national language': Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said there was no intention of making Hindi alone the national language and threaten the identity of regional languages like Kannada. Rahul Gandhi said this during his interaction with representatives of many educational institutions and teachers on Friday.

"There was a discussion with Rahul Gandhi about the identity of Kannada. Then, he said everyone's mother tongue is important. We respect all languages. Everyone has a right in the Constitution," said senior leader of the party and former Minister Priyank Kharge to reporters while briefing them on the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Therefore, he (Rahul Gandhi) clearly stated that there was no intention of making Hindi alone the national language and threatening the identity of your language (Kannada)," said Kharge, who is also Congress's State media cell in-charge.

He said those who participated in the interaction confirmed that they were not related to the Congress party, but were participating in the yatra to save the Constitution.

Rajeev Gowda, chairman of AICC Research Department, said most of the participants in the interaction raised the issue of problems in the education sector since the BJP government has come into power and the implementation of NEP (National Education Policy).

