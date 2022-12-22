Rubal Sikka Left Punjab, but Punjab always stayed in his Music

Punjabi music has never failed to make people burn up the dance floor. This genre of music is now melting inside the ears of myriads. People from all walks of life enjoy the dynamism that this music brings. Art is valued, but so should the artist. A very gifted artist Rubal Sikka has also continued the honor of composing Punjabi tracks. He is originally from Delhi but has now spread his wings in New York. He has established himself well in the new city but has not forgotten his roots which reflects perfectly in his art. He brings the ‘desi’ to modern music with his rich craft and effortless charisma. His music is all the more remarkable because he puts his whole soul into making his piece stand out by not only producing the music but also singing it.

Rubal Sikka has won hearts with his latest single, Luna, which has also elevated his prosperity in the industry. This song is an inspiration from Roman Culture, where Luna signifies the divine embodiment of the Moon Goddess. His music expresses his love for his late grandfather, Gurubachan Singh Sikka, who was equally fond of music and travelled the world doing Kirtan and Gurbaani. Today, Rubal Sikka is keeping his grandfather's passion alive by contributing his best to the art. Rubal Sikka is a sucker for good tunes and does not miss even a little opportunity to learn music from the purest forms. He has shared space with several other music producers, such as Sickick, Myze, ISA Torres, and more.

Rubal Sikka takes complete advantage of the social media boom by keeping his audience gripped with his unique content. He depicts the purest form of his work by showing the viewers what goes behind in making the art pieces. His fans and followers not only get to enjoy his work but also get a step closer in knowing him. His single ‘Luna’ was his breakthrough moment on Instagram as this song reached the ears of millions. His journey has just begun and the growth is evident in the form of abundant admiration and respect.

His creativity in his art form is commendable, and he has never let his country down. His notion of spreading his roots in a foreign land is the roadmap to success. He is taking steady steps to reach every heart of the world, and we wish him all the luck to bring the best outcomes.

